 Direct tax collection exceeds target in FY18, record number of I-T returns filed
Apr 02, 2018-Monday
Direct tax collection exceeds target in FY18, record number of I-T returns filed

Direct tax collections in 2017-18 at Rs 9.95 lakh crore, exceeded the revised budgetary target of Rs 9.8 lakh crore.

business Updated: Apr 02, 2018 19:05 IST
A net of 99.5 lakh new assessees were added to the tax net in FY18.
A net of 99.5 lakh new assessees were added to the tax net in FY18.(Ramesh Pathania/ HT Photo)

Direct tax collection in the just-concluded fiscal year has exceeded targets with a record 6.84 lakh income tax returns being filed, officials said on Monday.

Also, 6.84 crore income tax returns filed in the year against 5.43 crore in the previous year, CBDT chairman told reporters here.

A net of 99.5 lakh new assessees were added to the tax net.

