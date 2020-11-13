e-paper
Elon Musk says 2 out of 4 Covid-19 tests he took came back positive

Elon Musk says 2 out of 4 Covid-19 tests he took came back positive

The billionaire, who often takes to social media, also mused that other people may be experiencing similar issues with unreliable coronavirus tests.

business Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 12:12 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Bloomberg | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Reuters
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said he was experiencing symptoms of a “typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.”
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk said he was experiencing symptoms of a "typical cold. Nothing unusual so far."(Reuters)
         

Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said he had taken four Covid-19 tests and two had come back positive. The founder of the world’s No. 1 electric-car maker also said on Twitter he was experiencing symptoms of a “typical cold. Nothing unusual so far.”

The billionaire, who often takes to social media, also mused that other people may be experiencing similar issues with unreliable coronavirus tests. Tests for the sometimes deadly virus that has infected almost 53 million people worldwide aren’t foolproof and often asymptomatic patients can be found to in fact have the disease.

Musk was in Europe earlier this year to oversee the construction of a factory in Berlin. Tesla also makes electric cars from a plant in Shanghai and one in California.

