e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / EU rights watchdog warns of pitfalls in use of AI

EU rights watchdog warns of pitfalls in use of AI

While AI is widely used by law enforcement agencies, rights groups say it is also abused by authoritarian regimes for mass and discriminatory surveillance. Critics also worry about the violation of people’s fundamental rights and data privacy rules.

business Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:09 IST
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Brussels
The agency said AI rules must respect all fundamental rights, with safeguards to ensure this and include a guarantee that people can challenge decisions taken by AI
The agency said AI rules must respect all fundamental rights, with safeguards to ensure this and include a guarantee that people can challenge decisions taken by AI(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The European Union’s (EU) rights watchdog has warned of the risks of using Artificial Intelligence (AI) in predictive policing, medical diagnoses and targeted advertising as the bloc mulls rules next year to address the challenges posed by the technology.

While AI is widely used by law enforcement agencies, rights groups say it is also abused by authoritarian regimes for mass and discriminatory surveillance. Critics also worry about the violation of people’s fundamental rights and data privacy rules.

The Vienna-based EU Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) urged policymakers in a report issued on Monday to provide more guidance on how existing rules apply to AI and ensure that future AI laws protect fundamental rights.

“AI is not infallible, it is made by people – and humans can make mistakes. That is why people need to be aware when AI is used, how it works and how to challenge automated decisions,” FRA Director Michael O’Flaherty said in a statement.

FRA’s report comes as the European Commission, the EU executive, considers legislation next year to cover so-called high risk sectors such as healthcare, energy, transport and parts of the public sector.

The agency said AI rules must respect all fundamental rights, with safeguards to ensure this and include a guarantee that people can challenge decisions taken by AI and that companies need to be able to explain how their systems take AI decisions.

It also said there should be more research into the potentially discriminatory effects of AI so Europe can guard against it, and the bloc must further clarify how data protection rules apply to the technology.

FRA’s report is based on more than 100 interviews with public and private organisations already using AI, with the analysis based on uses of AI in Estonia, Finland, France, the Netherlands and Spain.

tags
top news
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
Several border points in Delhi remain closed for traffic as farmers’ stir escalates
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
Covid cluster at IIT Madras: 71 people test positive this month
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
India aims to surpass China in mobile manufacturing: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Chinese debt defaults send investors into a tizzy
Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan
Congress wins 620 seats in municipal body polls in Rajasthan
LIVE: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Shah’s residence
LIVE: Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar reaches Shah’s residence
Wholesale price-based inflation picks up to 1.55% in Nov: Govt
Wholesale price-based inflation picks up to 1.55% in Nov: Govt
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
Watch: Protesting farmer celebrates daughter’s 1st birthday at Tikri border
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In