e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears

Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears

The prices in bullion market plunged as investors liquidated everything to cover losses over coronavirus outbreak.

business Updated: Mar 13, 2020 17:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A salesman shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Ahmedabad, India, in October 2019.
A salesman shows a gold necklace to customers at a jewellery showroom in Ahmedabad, India, in October 2019.(Reuters File Photo)
         

Gold prices on Friday crashed by Rs 1,097 to Rs 42,600 per 10 gram in national capital Delhi as investors liquidated everything they could to cover losses in the wake of panic selling over coronavirus outbreak. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 43,697 per 10 gram in the previous session.

“Gold prices fell further and were on track to post their biggest weekly drop in nearly seven years, as a rout in global equities forced investors to cover margin calls. A significant sell-off in equities would place further pressure on gold as investors would liquidate positions to meet margin calls,” said Navneet Damani, VP, Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Silver prices also plummeted by Rs 1,574 to Rs 44,130 per kg from Rs 45,704 per kg on Thursday.

“There is a lot of panic in the market and even safe haven assets are getting ditched to cover losses in the wipeout,” added Damani.

“Gold prices traded volatile on Friday with international spot gold prices hovering near USD 1,585 after witnessing sell-off on Thursday’s evening session,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said. Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi was trading lower by more than Rs 1,000 on rupee appreciation, said Patel.

Globally, gold was trading higher at USD 1,584 per ounce, while silver quoted lower at USD 15.65 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee staged a recovery in the afternoon session, trading 36 paise higher against the US dollar, after the Reserve Bank stepped in to maintain sufficient liquidity in the panic-stricken currency market.

Equity benchmark indices staged the biggest ever intra-day recovery on Friday after hitting a 10 per cent lower circuit for the first time since 2008 global financial crisis.

After a halt for 45 minutes, the market witnessed sharp recovery when market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) stepped in to reassure investors.

tags
top news
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
‘I am free today,’ says Farooq Abdullah after release from 7-month-long detention
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
4% hike in DA for central government employees, 48 lakh people to benefit
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
Air India cancels flights to coronavirus hotspots till April 30
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
Coronavirus: Chinese electric car maker says it’s now world’s biggest mask maker
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
WATCH: Finch hits six, Kiwi pacer forced to retrieve ball from empty stands
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
‘Don’t take coronavirus lightly’: BJP MP Hema Malini
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

business news