e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Higher prices of essential consumer goods dampen festive spirits in West Bengal

Higher prices of essential consumer goods dampen festive spirits in West Bengal

According to traders, prices of vegetables and fish could soften when local train services resume

business Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 18:04 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
Kolkata
Onion, which was sold below potato price at Rs 25 per kg recently, is now available at Rs 70, while egg price has increased from Rs 4 a piece to Rs 7
Onion, which was sold below potato price at Rs 25 per kg recently, is now available at Rs 70, while egg price has increased from Rs 4 a piece to Rs 7(ANI file photo)
         

An increase in prices of essential commodities continues to pinch consumers, which dampens the festive spirits in West Bengal.

Prices of pulses, edible oil, vegetables, fish, and eggs have remained firm for the past few months mainly due to a rise in demand and bottlenecks in the supply chain, traders in the city said on Thursday.

They added that prices of pulses and edible oil rose by 15- 20 per cent, while most vegetables are sold at over Rs.50 a kg.

Onion, which was sold below potato price at Rs 25 per kg recently, is now available at Rs 70, while egg price has increased from Rs 4 a piece to Rs 7.

“Volatility in commodity markets happens every year but it used to be temporary. This year, prices are ruling high for last few months,” a vegetable seller said.

A meat shop owner said the value of orders for this festive period is insignificant as compared to previous year.

“Since lockdown in March, we continue to see a surge in essential commodity prices. Many items are beyond the reach of common people. We had to cut the budget on feasts during the Durga Puja celebrations,” Anjali Saha, a homemaker said.

According to traders, prices of vegetables and fish could soften when local train services resume.

“Fishermen are suffering due to lack of demand and transportation of low-value fish to city markets has been affected without local train services,” said a trader at Canning market in South 24 Parganas.

tags
top news
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
China soldier who strayed into Ladakh carried sleeping bag, mobile: Official
China soldier who strayed into Ladakh carried sleeping bag, mobile: Official
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
Bihar deserves more, you have to choose, says PM Modi at Bhagalpur rally
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: CSK to discover ‘missing spark’ against MI
CSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live: CSK to discover ‘missing spark’ against MI
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
Kangana Ranaut ‘waiting to be in jail soon’, hints over Aamir Khan’s silence
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In