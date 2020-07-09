e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 09, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Hospitality industry in grip of distress sales

Hospitality industry in grip of distress sales

Jain however said that investors are taking a cautious approach and in most cases are seeking steep discounts on the asking price as revenue visibility remains grim.

business Updated: Jul 09, 2020 04:01 IST
Kalpana Pathak
Kalpana Pathak
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Hotel and resort owners are dialling real estate consultants to find buyers for their properties. Pradeep Gaur/ Mint
Hotel and resort owners are dialling real estate consultants to find buyers for their properties. Pradeep Gaur/ Mint
         

With no immediate recovery in sight, hotel and resort owners are dialling real estate consultants to find buyers for their properties.

According to industry watchers, these properties valued anywhere between Rs 50 crore and Rs 500 crore also include some well known domestic and international hospitality brands have go up for sale in the past two months, where high overhead costs such accruing interest on loans and fixed establishment costs have made it untenable for owners to continue further.

“Prospective sale transactions are available across the country and we are seeing good interest from a mix of high net worth individuals, family offices and financial institutions in these properties,” said Nandi Vardhan Jain, Founder & CEO, Noesis Capital, a hospitality focused investment advisory firm. Jain added that if anyone is sitting on liquidity, this is the best time for them to lay their hands on these properties.

Jain however said that investors are taking a cautious approach and in most cases are seeking steep discounts on the asking price as revenue visibility remains grim.

tags
top news
Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across two states
Tracing Vikas Dubey’s run across two states
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
ITDC may get to run Parliament canteen; decision likely soon
Govt eyes country of origin tag by August
Govt eyes country of origin tag by August
Fully prepared to deal with any rise: Goa CM
Fully prepared to deal with any rise: Goa CM
ICICI Bank set to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore
ICICI Bank set to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
Covid update: Probe team to visit China; US varsities vs Trump govt; $4 bn aid
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In