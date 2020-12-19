e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / India can achieve double-digit growth with expansion of manufacturing base, says MoS Thakur

India can achieve double-digit growth with expansion of manufacturing base, says MoS Thakur

The minister of state for finance said that in the past six years, the Modi government has consistently introduced reforms that have brought about significant changes.

business Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 14:41 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
New Delhi
Minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur talking about the recovery post unlock, said, it has been broad-based and has not come only from the agriculture sector.
Minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur talking about the recovery post unlock, said, it has been broad-based and has not come only from the agriculture sector.(Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)
         

India has the potential to achieve double-digit growth through a healthy dose of digital services and manufacturing base expansion which will be driven by demand from the rural sector, youth and the aspirational middle class, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said on Saturday.

The minister of state for finance said that in the past six years, the Modi government has consistently introduced reforms that have brought about significant changes.

“And now all indicators, from inflation to fiscal deficit, from forex reserves to current account deficit, from GDP growth to financial inclusion– all point to a very stable and sustainable economic position,” Thakur said.

Talking about the recovery post unlock, he said, it has been broad-based and has not come only from the agriculture sector.

Of the 48 high-frequency indicators used by the Reserve Bank to track the economy, 30 parameters overtook the February’s level, he said addressing 48th National Convention of Company Secretaries.

“We have seen stellar recovery in passenger vehicle sales, 2-wheeler sales, oil consumption, steel production, cement production,  international air cargo amongst other areas,” he said.

Due to the gradual and thoughtful unlocking of the lockdown and the resumption of the business activities in the second quarter, he said, “we are looking at a strong economic revival, based on strong fundamentals and a slew of structural reforms.” Thakur, who was conferred the honorary membership of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), said india is building a conducive ecosystem for enterprises and entreprenuers to emerge as dominant global players.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s economic strategy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not only aimed at self-reliance but also sustainability across sectors, he added.

tags
top news
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
India waits for Pakistan to end terror before resumption of dialogue
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
Jairam Ramesh apologises to Vivek Doval in defamation case
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
Key Rahul Gandhi appointee Ruchi Gupta quits Congress, blames KC Venugopal for delays
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
We moved from ‘Why India’ to ‘Why not India’: PM Modi says at Assocham
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
Boeing ‘inappropriately coached’ pilots in 737 MAX testing: US Senate report
Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s comeback win in Adelaide Test
Hazlewood, Cummins star in Australia’s comeback win in Adelaide Test
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
‘US Space Force members will be known as guardians’: VP Mike Pence
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In