India’s Sensex set for best month since July as foreigners buy

India’s stocks headed for their best month in four on signs that foreign buying is increasing as the local currency strengthened while the price of crude oil slipped into bear territory.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 5.6 percent in November, the steepest monthly gain since July. It climbed 0.5 percent to 36,360.93 at 9:35 in Mumbai on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 Index rose 5 percent this month. Overseas investors bought net Indian shares worth $720.1 million through Nov. 28 after three months of net selling, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

First Published: Nov 30, 2018 10:29 IST