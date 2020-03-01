e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Business News / Macau’s gaming revenues tumble 87.8% in Feb over coronavirus impact

Macau’s gaming revenues tumble 87.8% in Feb over coronavirus impact

February’s figure of 3.104 billion patacas ($386.74 million) was worse than analyst expectations of a drop of around 80%.

business Updated: Mar 01, 2020 11:47 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Hong Kong
Casinos were shut for two weeks in wake of coronavirus fears.
Casinos were shut for two weeks in wake of coronavirus fears.(Sanjeev Verma/HT)
         

Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 87.8% in February year-on-year, with casinos shuttered for two weeks in the world’s biggest casino hub as authorities imposed a raft of measures to keep visitors away to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

February’s figure of 3.104 billion patacas ($386.74 million) was worse than analyst expectations of a drop of around 80%.

While Macau authorities gave the greenlight for casinos to reopen from Feb. 20, casino executives and residents say revenue will remain badly crimped in the Chinese territory’s 41 casinos and for the businesses dependent on them because of the health restrictions and strict entry regulations on tourists.

Macau makes over 80% of its revenues from casinos but tourist visits have all but dried up.

tags
top news
India now at par with US, Israel after surgical strike and Balakot ops: Amit Shah
India now at par with US, Israel after surgical strike and Balakot ops: Amit Shah
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Cargo trains collide in MP’s Singrauli, loco pilots trapped
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
Delhi Police deploys large force in Shaheen Bagh as precautionary measure
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
How a special squad caught gangster Ravi Pujari
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
India vs NZ LIVE: Boult shines to reduce India to 90/6 at stumps
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Great guy, Modi: US President Trump tells a home crowd
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
Annoyed of others joining your WhatsApp group? Here’s a simple solution
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
‘I fear for his life’: Wife of Dr Kafeel Khan writes letter to HC Chief Justice
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News