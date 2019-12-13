e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Home / Business News

Rupee rises 33 paise to 70.50 against US dollar in early trade

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.54, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.50, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

business Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:59 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
The Indian rupee appreciated by 33 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday
The Indian rupee appreciated by 33 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Indian rupee appreciated by 33 paise to 70.50 against the US dollar in early trade on Friday as gains in domestic equity market and positive developments on the US-China trade talk front strengthened investor sentiments.

Forex traders said the news that the US and China are very close to reaching a trade deal supported the local unit.

At the interbank foreign exchange the rupee opened at 70.54, then gained further ground and touched a high of 70.50, registering a rise of 33 paise over its previous close.

On Thursday, rupee had settled for the day at 70.83 against the US dollar.

The domestic unit, however, could not hold on to the gains and was trading at 70.53 against the dollar at 0937 hrs.

President Donald Trump on Thursday tweeted that the United States is “VERY close” to a trade deal with China, days before new tariffs are due to take effect.

“Getting VERY close to a BIG DEAL with China. They want it, and so do we!” Trump tweeted.

Besides, Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce’s head of international affairs, who has been briefed by both the Trump administration and China said “We’re close to a deal”.

Besides, higher opening in domestic equities supported the local unit.

Domestic bourses opened on a positive note on Friday with benchmark indices Sensex trading 269.32 points higher at 40,851.03 and Nifty up 72.95 points at 12,044.75.

Market participants, said foreign fund outflows and rising crude prices weighed on the local currency.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold shares worth Rs 683.83 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.72 per cent to trade at USD 64.66 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.64 per cent to 96.77.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.83 per cent in morning trade.

On the domestic front, rising food prices pushed the retail inflation in November to over three-year high of 5.54 per cent, while the industrial sector output shrank for third month in a row by 3.8 per cent in October, indicating deepening slowdown in the economy.

tags
top news
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
From CAB to SPG, how the Winter Session reinforces Amit Shah’s leadership
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe may cancel his visit
As Assam gets rocked by protests, Japan’s PM Abe may cancel his visit
Boris Johnson set to deliver Brexit after big win in UK election
Boris Johnson set to deliver Brexit after big win in UK election
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
60-year-old Kolkata woman stabbed, beheaded, her abdomen slashed open: Cops
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
Consumer commission directs BMW to replace Delhi customer’s damaged car
BS Yediyurappa visits Congress leader Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital
BS Yediyurappa visits Congress leader Siddaramaiah at Bengaluru hospital
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Jasprit Bumrah to test back against Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma in Vizag
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
Air quality improves in Delhi after heavy rains lash the national capital
trending topics
HTLS 2019Parliament attackSourav GangulySalman Khancitizenship law ProtestAamir KhanIIFT Result 2019Delhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

india news

Business News