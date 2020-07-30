e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Samsung beats earnings estimates on recovery of chips, gadget sales

Samsung beats earnings estimates on recovery of chips, gadget sales

Net income was 5.5 trillion won ($4.6 billion) in the three months ended June, the company said in a filing on Thursday, compared with the 4.9 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

business Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:30 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Samsung had reported preliminary numbers earlier this month that showed operating profit rose 23%.
Samsung had reported preliminary numbers earlier this month that showed operating profit rose 23%.(REUTERS)
         

Samsung Electronics Co. reported earnings that beat profit estimates, as rising internet use during the Covid-19 pandemic boosted chip demand and gadget sales.

Net income was 5.5 trillion won ($4.6 billion) in the three months ended June, the company said in a filing on Thursday, compared with the 4.9 trillion won average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg. Samsung had reported preliminary numbers earlier this month that showed operating profit rose 23%.

The world’s largest maker of memory chips and smartphones had warned of a second-quarter sales slump in its consumer business. However, smartphone sales started to pick up from June after stores reopened and demand for gadgets and TVs revived, according to several analysts including Daishin Securities’ Park Kang Ho. As people continued to stay home and consume internet-based services like movie streaming and video conferencing, server clients rushed orders for memory chips, which lifted prices.

“While Covid-19 impacted Samsung’s earnings in the first half of 2020, we foresee an earnings recovery from the second half, especially in mobile, consumer electronics and display divisions despite a weak memory business,” Peter Lee, analyst at Citigroup Inc., said in a note ahead of Thursday’s release.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
India logs 1 million recoveries in 150 days, 53% from 3 states
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
Over 2 crore children will be brought back to schools: Amit Khare
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Rajasthan crisis: Why Cong avoided mention of floor test in its proposals
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Emphasis on Indian culture reflects RSS sway on New Education Policy
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Unlock 3: Yoga centres, gyms to reopen, no night curfew
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
Okay I’d like to have a game off: Dhoni to umpire when warned for over-rate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In