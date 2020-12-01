Sandeep Kataria is Bata’s global CEO: Here are other top Indian-origin executives of major companies

business

Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 23:03 IST

Bata Shoe Organization on Monday announced that Sandeep Kataria has been appointed as the company’s chief executive officer (CEO). With the announcement, Kataria became the first Indian to be elevated to the company’s top post.

Kataria is the latest addition to the list of Indian or Indian origin CEOs leading global brands that have been expanding steadily, recently. From fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) to information technology and food and beverages, many companies across multiple sectors are now being led by Indian CEOs on the global stage.

Here is the list of global chiefs, who trace their origin back to India:

1. Satya Nadella has been the CEO of Microsoft Corporation since 2014, taking over the reins from Steve Ballmer. He was also the executive vice president of the software giant’s cloud and enterprise groups before becoming CEO.

2. Sundar Pichai became the CEO of Google in 2015 and has since then also joined the board of directors of Alphabet, Google’s parent company. He has been active in the company’s efforts in the latest technologies and global outreach programs.

3. Shantanu Narayen is the CEO, chairman and president of Adobe and currently leads the company that is offering services like Illustrator and Photoshop.

4. Arvind Krishna succeeded Ginni Rometty in April this year to lead the global technology and consulting company IBM.

5. Indra Nooyi lead PepsiCo, one of the largest food and beverage companies, until 2018. She has remained with the company for 24 years.

6. George Kurian, the CEO and president of NetApp, the storage and data management company, took over the role in June 2015 after being in other executive positions inside the company.

7. Micron Technology Inc appointed Sanjay Mehrotra in May 2017 as their CEO and a member of their board of directors.

8. FMCG major Reckitt Benckiser is led by another Indian origin CEO, Laxman Narasimhan.

9. Diageo, one of the world’s leading spirit makers, is led by Ivan Menezes.

10. Mastercard, the global payment processing network, is led by another Indian Ajaypal Singh Banga, who is its president and CEO.

10. Pharmaceutical major Novartis is led by Vasant Narasimhan.

11. Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu was another company to appoint Punit Renjen as their first Indian global CEO in 2015.

12. Singapore based financial group DBS has been headed by Piyush Gupta since 2009.

13. Popular co-working start-up WeWork appointed Sandeep Mathrani as their CEO citing his ‘turnaround expertise.’

(With agency inputs)