e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 02, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

Sebi to set up virtual museum of securities market

The virtual museum of securities market will engage the audience with creative content through various means like video, audio, chat bot, voice assistants, virtual reality, analytics, interactive and animated elements.

business Updated: Aug 02, 2020 14:45 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
New Delhi
Sebi said the proposed museum should become a unique resource for knowledge of Indian securities market
Sebi said the proposed museum should become a unique resource for knowledge of Indian securities market (Reuters File Photo )
         

Regulator Sebi is planning to set up a virtual museum of securities market to highlight achievements and milestones in the Indian capital market.

In a notice, Sebi has invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from agencies to develop the virtual museum.

The museum is intended to be a visual online organised collection of history of evolution, achievements and milestones in the Indian securities market over the decades in terms of market infrastructure, regulation and enforcement, among others, Sebi said.

The achievements will be told through photos, videos, articles, media clippings, interactive display like quiz, paintings, drawings, diagrams, graphs, newspaper articles, transcripts of interviews and numerical databases, among others.

Information pertaining to history of securities laws as well as establishment of stock exchanges in India and history of institutions important to securities market, including UTI and Forward Market Commission (FMC), would be used as content for the proposed museum, it said.

In addition, trading practices, rules, regulations prior to and after establishment of Sebi or FMC, commodity trading during period of various dynasties’ rulers and landmark judgements for securities market, among others, would be exhibited in the museum.

Besides, information related to developments on account of events such as world war, independence of India and economic liberalisation would be exhibited through audio/video/images/articles/art works on the virtual museum.

Sebi said the proposed museum should become a unique resource for knowledge of Indian securities market -- a must visit place for any student, researcher, investor and market participant having interest in securities market.

“The museum would provide the best in class engagement with the latest technology, dispensing the knowledge and content of securities market in India,” the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said.

It will have its own digital platform and website for online visitors in order to provide them maximum possible experience and interest like in physical museum.

The virtual museum will engage the audience with creative content through various means like video, audio, chat bot, voice assistants, virtual reality, analytics, interactive and animated elements.

Latest technologies -- analytics, virtual reality or augmented reality, artificial intelligence and machine to machine communication -- would be used to provide best possible showcase and experience.

Apart from English, the online platform should be able to develop and deliver content in Hindi and other Indian languages.

Interested agencies are required to send their applications to the capital markets watchdog by August 24.

tags
top news
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
With CPEC in mind, China wants iron brother Pakistan to pitch BLA as terror group in UN
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Sushant’s call records, family of ex-manager on Bihar Police’s probe radar
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
Rishi Sunak calls for Mahatma Gandhi, non-white icons on UK coins
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
BCG vaccine could slow down Covid-19 spread, says research
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
India, China hold crucial disengagement talks, focus on Finger Area
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Tracking the political journey of UP minister Kamal Rani Varun, who died of Covid-19
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi discharged from hospital, says top doctor
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
110-year-old woman recovers from Covid in 5 days, discharged from hospital
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19Ram TempleVidya Balan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In