e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,100

Sensex rallies over 500 points in early trade; Nifty tops 11,100

After hitting a high of 37,923.38, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 462.77 points, or 1.24 per cent, higher at 37,881.76.

business Updated: Jul 21, 2020 10:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Mumbai, Maharashtra
The NSE Nifty rose 136.35 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 11,158.55.
The NSE Nifty rose 136.35 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 11,158.55.(Bloomberg)
         

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in early trade on Tuesday tracking heightened buying sentiment across the board amid strong cues from global markets as hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine boosted investor confidence.

After hitting a high of 37,923.38, the 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 462.77 points, or 1.24 per cent, higher at 37,881.76.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose 136.35 points, or 1.24 per cent, to 11,158.55.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 3 per cent, followed by Maruti, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, Power Grid and HDFC Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Finserv and ITC were the laggards.

In the previous session, the BSE barometer ended at 37,418.99, up 398.85 points or 1.08 per cent, and the broader Nifty rose 120.50 points or 1.11 per cent to end at 11,022.20.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday, purchasing equities worth Rs 1,709.97 crore, provisional exchange data showed.

According to traders, domestic market participants tracked global stocks rally as hopes of a Covid-19 vaccine increased their risk appetite.

A coronavirus vaccine developed by the University of Oxford appears safe and induces a strong immune response within the body, scientists announced on Monday after the first phase of “promising” human trials against the deadly disease.

In India, AIIMS-Delhi also began recruiting volunteers for conducting human clinical trials of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a positive note.

Stock exchanges on Wall Street too ended with significant gains in overnight session.

The number of Covid-19 cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.46 crore.

In India, the number of infections spiked to 11.55 lakh, according to the health ministry.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.18 per cent to USD 43.36 per barrel.

tags
top news
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Oxford Covid-19 vaccine’s first human trial shows promise, more phases underway
Four sub-killer P-8I craft coming to India next year, then talks for six more
Four sub-killer P-8I craft coming to India next year, then talks for six more
LIVE: 647 new cases push Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 19,000
LIVE: 647 new cases push Odisha’s Covid-19 tally to nearly 19,000
China expands amphibious forces in challenge to US beyond Asia
China expands amphibious forces in challenge to US beyond Asia
Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators
Govt warns against use of N-95 masks with valved respirators
’A chabuk new batsman’: Ganguly’s first impression of Dhoni in 2004
’A chabuk new batsman’: Ganguly’s first impression of Dhoni in 2004
Covid-19 state tally: Delhi cases below 1,000 for first time in 7 weeks
Covid-19 state tally: Delhi cases below 1,000 for first time in 7 weeks
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
Amid China tension, India & US Navy conduct joint exercise in Indian Ocean
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPSEB Punjab 12th Result 2020 LiveSushant Singh RajputHBSE 12th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In