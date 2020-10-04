e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 04, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Share of renewable energy rises to 26% in April-August this year: Official

Share of renewable energy rises to 26% in April-August this year: Official

Union power ministry’s joint secretary Ghanshyam Prasad said though the country aims at 40%of its installed electricity capacity to be renewable or nuclear by 2030, thermal power will have a substantial share in the power generation mix.

business Updated: Oct 04, 2020 06:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
India will reach the target of carbon emission reduction by 30-33 % before the pledged year of 2030, an official said.
India will reach the target of carbon emission reduction by 30-33 % before the pledged year of 2030, an official said. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The share of renewable energy in the country’s power mix has increased from 23%to 26%in April-August period this fiscal, a senior official said on Saturday.

Green energy’s share increased at a time when the power sector witnessed sluggish demand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

“The share of renewable energy has increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent from April to August 2020,” Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairman Prakash Mhaske said at a CII event.

He also said that India will reach the target of carbon emission reduction by 30-33 % before the pledged year of 2030.

Union power ministry’s joint secretary Ghanshyam Prasad said though the country aims at 40%of its installed electricity capacity to be renewable or nuclear by 2030, thermal power will have a substantial share in the power generation mix.

tags
top news
India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
India inc may be allowed to procure Covid vaccines for its employees
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
Trump says he was not well, ready for ‘real test’ ahead
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
‘I cried helplessly’: Hathras victim’s mother recounts ordeal
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
India added nearly 400,000 Covid-19 cases, over 5,000 deaths in a week
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
Rahul Gandhi’s 3-day tractor rally against farm laws begins today in Punjab
‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
‘What Hathras rape victim’s kin want’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points
On AIIMS report in Sushant case, Mumbai police say ‘we stand vindicated’
On AIIMS report in Sushant case, Mumbai police say ‘we stand vindicated’
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition VerdictCovid 19 India TallyNirbhay MissilesCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 GuidelinesRCB vs RR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In