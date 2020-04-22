e-paper
Softbank-backed OYO to cut pay of all employees in India: Report

Softbank-backed OYO to cut pay of all employees in India: Report

The move comes soon after OYO furloughed thousands of its international employees earlier in April after the coronavirus outbreak brought global travel to a halt, wreaking havoc in the hospitality sector.

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:35 IST
The logo of OYO, India's largest and fastest-growing hotel chain, installed on a hotel building is pictured in an alley in New Delhi.
Softbank Group-backed OYO Hotels and Homes has cut the salaries of all employees by 25% for four months starting April and also sent some of its people on leave with limited benefits, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

“Our company is taking a difficult but necessary step for India, whereby we are asking all OYOprenuers to accept a reduction in their fixed compensation by 25%,” the company’s Chief Executive Rohit Kapoor said in a note on Wednesday,

Some employees will also be placed on leave with limited benefits from May 4 and until August, Kapoor said.

OYO did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

