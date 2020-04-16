e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / TCS hit by Covid-19 in March 2020 quarter, net profit dips marginally to Rs 8,049 crore

TCS hit by Covid-19 in March 2020 quarter, net profit dips marginally to Rs 8,049 crore

Revenue of the city-based firm grew 5.1 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 39,946 crore from Rs 38,010 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

business Updated: Apr 16, 2020 20:11 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Tata Consultancy Services headquarters, in Mumbai photographed on April 18, 2017. Photograph:ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT
Tata Consultancy Services headquarters, in Mumbai photographed on April 18, 2017. Photograph:ABHIJIT BHATLEKAR/MINT
         

The country’s largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday reported a marginal drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,049 crore for March 2020 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 8,126 crore in the year-ago period, TCS said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue of the city-based firm grew 5.1 per cent in the quarter under review to Rs 39,946 crore from Rs 38,010 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, it added.

For the full year (2019-20), net profit was higher by 2.7 per cent at Rs 32,340 crore, while revenue increased 7.1 per cent to Rs 1,56,949 crore.

“The pandemic completely reversed the positive momentum that we had started seeing in some of our biggest verticals in the first half of the quarter,” Rajesh Gopinathan, chief executive officer and managing director at TCS, said. On the positive side, TCS had very strong deal closures during the quarter, he said, adding that its order book this quarter is the largest ever since the company started reporting the metric.

TCS Board has proposed a final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.

“Covid 19 presented us an operational challenge of scale, speed and complexity...It also required recalibrating the project management methodology and the security posture. The outcome was our Secure Borderless Workspaces framework, which has now enabled close to 90 per cent of our employees to work remotely and securely,” N Ganapathy Subramaniam, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director, said.

He added that the company managed to not only maintain off essential services for its customers, but also continued the journey in their growth and transformation programs.

TCS CFO V Ramakrishnan said: “As we enter a difficult and uncertain period, our strong balance sheet, best-in-class profitability and the inherent resilience of our business model position us well to navigate the challenges ahead and gain share”.

TCS results were announced after trading hours. Shares of TCS closed at Rs 1,715.6 apiece, down 1 per cent over the previous close on the BSE.

Its results come a day after Wipro reported 6 per cent drop in net profit for March quarter and said it was suspending its practice of revenue growth guidance due to uncertainty in the external environment amid coronvirus pandemic.

tags
top news
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

business news