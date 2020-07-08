e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Business News / Tesla China sold 14,954 Model 3 vehicles in June, up 35% On the month

Tesla China sold 14,954 Model 3 vehicles in June, up 35% On the month

Tesla sold 11,095 vehicles in May, up from around 3,635 units in April, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla’s deliveries.

business Updated: Jul 08, 2020 15:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Beijing, China
A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China.
A Tesla logo is seen at a groundbreaking ceremony of Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory in Shanghai, China.(Reuters)
         

US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc sold 14,954 Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicles in China in June, up 35% month-on-month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Tesla sold 11,095 vehicles in May, up from around 3,635 units in April, CPCA data showed. CPCA uses a different counting method than Tesla’s deliveries.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags
top news
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘Urge US to stop interfering’: China slaps visa restrictions over Tibet
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
‘India on treasure hunt to find what happened in Galwan’: Chidambaram
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
PM Oli doesn’t budge an inch in Nepal standoff, party stares at a possible split
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
‘He is a terrific player’: Sachin names the most underrated all-rounder
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
MP CM plays down delay in allocation of portfolios to new ministers
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

business news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In