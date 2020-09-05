Top 10 states and region-wise position holders in ease of doing business ranking 2019

business

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:17 IST

Andhra Pradesh retained the top spot in the State Business Reform Action Plan 2019 rankings, while Uttar Pradesh and Telangana bagged the second and third positions respectively.

The ranks were announced by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) during a virtual event chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Union minister of commerce Piyush Goyal and civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri were also present.

“The Business Reform Action Plan 2019 released by the Centre contains a list of 80 reforms (187 reform action points) to be implemented by 19 State departments. Andhra Pradesh has achieved 100 percent compliance to the 187 reform action points by DPIIT-World Bank as a part of BRAP 2019,” Piyush Goyal said.

Here are the top 10 states in ease of doing business ranking 2019:

• Andhra Pradesh

• Uttar Pradesh

• Telangana

• Madhya Pradesh

• Jharkhand

• Chhattisgarh

• Himachal Pradesh,

• Rajasthan

• West Bengal

• Gujarat

These states are position holders in their respective regions:

• North India - Uttar Pradesh

• South India- Andhra Pradesh

• East India- West Bengal

• West India- Madhya Pradesh

• North East India- Assam

• Union Territories- Delhi