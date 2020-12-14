e-paper
Home / Business News / Wholesale price-based inflation picks up to 1.55% in Nov: Govt

Wholesale price-based inflation picks up to 1.55% in Nov: Govt

The annual wholesale price index rose in November, mainly because of an increase in prices of manufacturing items in the festival season

business Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 12:24 IST
Reuters | Posted by Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata.
A vendor sells vegetables at a retail market in Kolkata.(Reuters)
         

India’s wholesale price gauge marginally picked up in November, data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed on Monday, with prices rising 1.55% from a year earlier.

The annual wholesale price index rose in November, mainly because of an increase in prices of manufacturing items in the festival season, from a year earlier, compared to 1.62% rise predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

