Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Akasa Air has ordered 150 B737 Max aircraft, the airline announced on Thursday at the Wings India Air show which is currently being held in Hyderabad. Akasa’s order was announced at the “Wings India” air show in Hyderabad. (Akasa Air)

With this deal, the airline will now have a total of 226 aircraft.

Akasa Air said that it is the only Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach an order book of over 200 aircraft within a span of 17 months of commencing operations

“Akasa currently has a fleet of 76 aircraft. The latest order, comprising of 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company’s domestic and international expansion plans,” the airline stated.

Founder and CEO, Akasa Air Vinay Dube expressed his happiness over the announcement.

“This large and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade. Akasa’s remarkable growth testifies the sheer promise that India holds as an aviation market, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey”, he said.

“These additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the very near future,” he added.

In 2021, Akasa Air had placed its initial order of 72 B737 MAX aircraft, which was followed up with an order of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023.

Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft, and it will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years.