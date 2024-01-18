close_game
close_game
News / Business / Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

Akasa Air orders 150 Boeing 737 Max aircraft

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jan 18, 2024 11:24 AM IST

Akasa Air said that it is the only Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach an order book of over 200 aircraft within a span of 17 months of commencing operations

Akasa Air has ordered 150 B737 Max aircraft, the airline announced on Thursday at the Wings India Air show which is currently being held in Hyderabad.

Akasa’s order was announced at the “Wings India” air show in Hyderabad. (Akasa Air)
Akasa’s order was announced at the “Wings India” air show in Hyderabad. (Akasa Air)

With this deal, the airline will now have a total of 226 aircraft.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Akasa Air said that it is the only Indian airline in the history of civil aviation to reach an order book of over 200 aircraft within a span of 17 months of commencing operations

“Akasa currently has a fleet of 76 aircraft. The latest order, comprising of 737 MAX 10 and 737 MAX 8-200 jets will provide the airline a steady aircraft delivery stream through 2032, cementing the company’s domestic and international expansion plans,” the airline stated.

Also Read:Akasa Air to close order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX planes: Report

Founder and CEO, Akasa Air Vinay Dube expressed his happiness over the announcement.

“This large and historic aircraft order puts Akasa on a path of becoming one of the top 30 leading airlines in the world, by the turn of this decade. Akasa’s remarkable growth testifies the sheer promise that India holds as an aviation market, and we are thrilled to be a part of this journey”, he said.

“These additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the very near future,” he added.

In 2021, Akasa Air had placed its initial order of 72 B737 MAX aircraft, which was followed up with an order of four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in June 2023.

Akasa Air currently operates a fleet of 22 aircraft, and it will receive deliveries of a total of 204 aircraft over the course of eight years.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Budget 2024 and Business News along with Gold Rates Today, and India News Updates other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Neha LM Tripathi

    I am a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. I track the aviation and railways ministry. I also write on travel trends. I cover the beats at the national level for the newspaper. Before being in Delhi, I have worked as a journalist in Mumbai as well. My hobbies include trekking and travelling.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On