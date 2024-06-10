Bill Gates congratulates PM Modi on third term: ‘You strengthened India’s position’

Bill Gates- Microsoft founder- congratulated Narendra Modi for his third term as the Prime Minister of India. Praising PM Modi for strengthening India’s position as a source of innovation in various sectors, Bill Gates expressed anticipation for a continued partnership. Bill Gates expressed anticipation for a continued partnership as he praised PM Modi for strengthening India’s position as a source of innovation in various sectors, (ANI)

He wrote, “You have strengthened India’s position as a source of innovation for global progress in sectors like health, agriculture, women-led development, and digital transformation. Look forward to a continued partnership to enhance the lives of people across India and the world."

This comes after Elon Musk extended his wishes to PM Modi and talked about the future of his companies in India, writing, “Congratulations @narendramodi on your victory in the world’s largest democratic elections! Looking forward to my companies doing exciting work in India."

PM Modi replied to Tesla boss' post and said that India will continue continue to provide a great environment for the business partners. PM Modi said in a post on X, “Appreciate your greetings @elonmusk. The talented Indian youth, our demography, predictable policies and stable democratic polity will continue to provide the business environment for all our partners.”

PM Modi took the oath for the third straight term, days after the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 293 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha polls. With this, PM Modi has now become only the second Prime Minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.

Senior BJP leaders Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar were also sworn in as cabinet ministers. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, HAM (Secular) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, JD(U) leader Lalan Singh and TDP’s K Ram Mohan Naidu also took the oath of office as ministers.