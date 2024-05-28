Bill Gates' latest watching & reading list: Don't miss these books and shows, as per Microsoft founder

Bill Gates revealed his top recommendations to watch and read this summer on his blog, GatesNotes. Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation(Bloomberg)

“I’m a sucker for stories about spies,” he wrote. Although I like James Bond just fine, I really go for the characters who rely on their brains, aren’t especially good in a fistfight, and don’t fill out a tuxedo too well.”

Slow Horses is a British series about undercover agents assigned to Slough House, a fictional group inside MI5 where people are sent when they mess up badly, but not quite badly enough to get fired.

Gary Oldman plays the head of Slough House. He’s the polar opposite of James Bond; A slob and alcoholic, but with surprising capabilities of spycraft.

Currently the world’s ninth richest person with a net worth of $131 billion dollars, the co-founder of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation recommends reading books with a theme of service.

He wrote that service is most relevant today as wars dominate the headlines and politics is becoming more and more polarized. “It’s inspiring to appreciate those who help others and think about how we can be more generous in our own lives,” he added.

His recommended summer reading list includes:

The Women, by Kristin Hannah - A US army nurse who serves two tours on the frontlines in Vietnam before returning home to a country rocked by protest and anti-war sentiment.

Infectious Generosity, by Chris Anderson - Exploring how the internet can amplify the impact of generosity and argues the need to expand the definition of generosity.

Brave New Words, by Sal Khan - The founder of Khan Academy writes about how AI will improve education and help make sure everyone has access to it.

How to Know a Person, by David Brooks - A blueprint for a more connected and humane way of living through bettering conversations.

