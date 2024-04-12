 Bill Gates ‘didn’t take vacations’ and even worked on weekends. Then this changed - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Bill Gates ‘didn’t take vacations’ and even worked on weekends. Then this changed

ByHT News Desk
Apr 12, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Bill Gates believes that when you are starting to solve problems you must ask yourself two questions.

When Bill Gates founded Microsoft with Paul Allen, he rarely took any breaks at all and had no hope that the company would be a success. Talking at Northern Arizona University, the billionaire said, “When I was your age, I didn’t believe in vacations. I didn’t even believe in weekends. I pushed everyone around me to work very long hours.”

Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the 2024 CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston, Texas.(Bloomberg)

I looked at Microsoft’s parking lot each day to “keep track of who is leaving early and who is staying late,” he said, adding, “As I got older—and especially once I became a father—I realized that both in terms of doing your best work and having a great life, that that intensity was not always appropriate. Don’t wait as long as I did to learn this lesson.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Bill Gates ‘jealous’ of this quality that Steve Jobs had: 'I'll never…'

Emphasizing that there is value in being easy on yourself, Bill Gates said, “You are not a slacker if you’ve cut yourself some slack. It took me a long time to learn that.”

Here are three top advices from Bill Gates about life and success:

Always ask these two questions when you are solving problems

Bill Gates believes that when you are starting to solve problems you must ask yourself two questions: Who has dealt with this problem well? And what can we learn from them?

“Ever since I was a teenager, I’ve tackled every big new problem the same way: by starting off with two questions,” Gates wrote in a 2020 blog post. I used this technique at Microsoft, and I still use it today. They seem like obvious questions. But sometimes it’s surprisingly hard to find the answers,” he said.

Read more: Bill Gates' praise for Mark Zuckerberg's shirt. It is designed by…

You need to learn to manage your time

Bill Gates said that Warren Buffett taught him how to manage time effectively. He said, “I…remember Warren showing me his calendar. There’s nothing on it. I used to have every minute packed on my calendar, and thought that was the only way you could do things. But you can control your time. Sitting and thinking may be a much higher priority than a normal CEO, where there [are] all these demands and you feel like you need to go and see all these people.”

“It’s not a proxy of your seriousness that you fill every minute in your schedule,” he added.

Read more: Bill Gates on his India visit, PM Modi meet: ‘Can’t wait to go back’

Patience is very important

As a business leader, Bill Gates said, “Patience is a key element of success” owing to the fact that people around you need you to be kinder and calm in cases of difficult decisions.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Bill Gates ‘didn’t take vacations’ and even worked on weekends. Then this changed
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On