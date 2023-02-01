Home / Business / Budget 2023: World has recognised India as bright star: Sitharaman

Budget 2023: World has recognised India as bright star: Sitharaman

business
Updated on Feb 01, 2023 12:18 PM IST

Budget 2023: India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, the minister said in her Budget speech.

Budget 2023: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, (PTI)
The world has recognised India as a bright star as the country is recording healthy economic growth despite global uncertainties, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

India's growth at 7 per cent in the current fiscal is the highest among major economies and the Indian economy is on the right track, she said in her Budget speech.

In the 75th year of Independence, the world has recognised India as a bright star, the minister said, adding the world appreciates India's achievements.

The economy is pegged to grow by 7 per cent in FY23 (2022-23) and by 6.5 per cent (6.0-6.8 per cent) in FY24 as the global environment remains rife with uncertainty.

Story Saved
