Dell launches new XPS 13 laptop with neural processing unit for AI applications: Check features, price, availability

Dell has introduced the XPS 13, its latest addition to the XPS series, featuring the next generation Intel Core Ultra Series 2 processors, a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) and AI-optimized features. The Neural Processing Unit is the highlight feature of the new Dell XPS 13 since its capable enough to handle up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS) for various artificial intelligence (AI) functions, such as for image and text generation and faster photo or video processing, for example.(Dell India)

Also Read: Amazon reveals its first color Kindle e-reader after years of development

What are the features of the new Dell XPS 13?

The Neural Processing Unit is the highlight feature of the new laptop since its capable enough to handle up to 48 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

This is important for various artificial intelligence (AI) functions, such as for image and text generation and faster photo or video processing, for example.

The laptop also gets Intel's Arc Graphics for improved and faster AI-accelerated content creation, which makes it ideal for activities like video editing and graphic design.

Also Read: Bitcoin eyes record highs as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump say yes to crypto

The XPS 13 gets a 13.4-inch InfinityEdge display with tandem OLED technology, which claims to offer improved brightness as well as reduced power consumption at the same time.

It also gets Dolby Vision and Eyesafe technology which can help protect users from eye strain.

The laptop also gets an impressive battery life of up to 26 hours of usage.

Its also the thinnest and most portable XPS version yet, weighing in at just 1.2 kg.

The XPS 13 is also made with up to 20% of recycled materials and uses energy-efficient components, being EPEAT Gold and ENERGY STAR certified. Its packaging is also fully recyclable.

What is the price of the new Dell XPS 13?

The Dell XPS 13's price starts from ₹1,81,990 and it is available across select Dell Exclusive Stores (DES), large-format retailers, and multi-brand outlets.

Dell customers can also purchase the laptop online from October 18, 2024.

Also Read: Apple has a new problem: Quick departure of senior executives who report to Tim Cook