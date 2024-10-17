Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bitcoin eyes record highs as Kamala Harris and Donald Trump say yes to crypto

Bloomberg |
Oct 17, 2024 08:26 AM IST

Bitcoin bulls are optimistic about reclaiming record highs as global liquidity rises and US elections approach.

Bitcoin bulls are setting their sights again on the record highs reached in March with optimism building around riskier assets and the looming US elections. 

US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, Washington and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey.(Reuters)
US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House, Washington and former US President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey.(Reuters)

“After six months of price consolidation this year, the stage is set for a perfect storm in favor of Bitcoin and other crypto assets,” wrote Blockforce Capital’s Brett Munster. He cited a rise in global liquidity, including from China, which has been offering a raft of stimulus measures in recent days in an attempt to boost its economy.

The original cryptocurrency gained as much as 2.9% to $68,376 on Wednesday before paring the increase to trade around $67,800. Bitcoin last traded at $70,000 in July, and reached an all-time high of almost $74,000 in March.   

“Global liquidity is on the rise again, with central banks across the world injecting cheap capital into their economies,” Munster wrote. “When global liquidity has exceeded its moving average in the past, it has often coincided with significant upward movements in the price of Bitcoin.”

Other smaller tokens gained, with Dogecoin jumping around 10% and XRP increasing about 2%.

Adding to the optimism is a pledge this week from Vice President Kamala Harris to support a regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies. The acknowledgment follows years of complaints from the crypto sector that US officials have chosen a path of regulation through enforcement rather than by providing clarity. Former President Donald Trump has actively sought crypto voters during the current presidential race versus Harris and has several ongoing crypto-related endeavors.   

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On