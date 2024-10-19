Here's how much Mukesh Ambani's driver allegedly earns: It's more than some executives

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the conglomerate spanning sectors including energy, petrochemicals, textiles, retail, and telecommunications is known to compensate his personal staff like drivers and household employees quite handsomely with allowances, insurance benefits, and competitive wages, according to a report by India.com Reliance Industries Chairman, and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.(ANI)

As of October 19, 2024, Mukesh Ambani is the 15th richest person in the world and the richest person in Asia with a net worth of $103 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

However, he still caps his personal salary at ₹15 crore annually, according to the report, which added that this has been the case since the financial year 2008-09.

How much does Mukesh Ambani's driver earn?

Mukesh Ambani's personal driver earns a staggering ₹2 lakh per month, which adds up to ₹24 lakh per annum according to the report, which cited a 2017 viral video on social media which revealed this information. HT couldn't independently verify this information.

However, that was seven years back and the current pay may be even higher if this was the case back then.

Why are drivers of the Ambani family paid so well?

One of the main reasons why drivers of the Ambani family as well as those of other wealthy persons are paid so well is that they are professional drivers who go through quite a rigorous training procedure and are trained to be capable of handling luxury as well as bulletproof vehicles to ensure utmost safety and security for the passengers.

Usually such professional drivers are hired by the wealthy through private contracting agencies who train them as well.

However, the specific agency responsible in the case of the Ambani family remains unknown.

