Savings account interest rates: Check what SBI, HDFC, ICICI, PNB, Union Bank, and IDFC FIRST offers, maximum is 7.25%

ByHT News Desk
Oct 19, 2024 12:46 PM IST

Savings account interest rates are usually influenced by various factors such as the RBI's monetary policy, inflation and prevailing market conditions

With Kotak Mahindra Bank reducing interest rates by 50 basis points on savings accounts with lesser than 5 lakh, te following are the interest rates offered by various other banks, according to an Economic Times report.

Savings account interest rates are usually fixed and credited quarterly, based on the daily balance or the sum of all deposits less withdrawals made throughout the day.
Savings account interest rates are usually fixed and credited quarterly, based on the daily balance or the sum of all deposits less withdrawals made throughout the day.

Savings account interest rates for various banks

HDFC Bank

For savings accounts with balances less than 50 lakh, the interest rate is 3%. For balances over 50 lakh, the interest rates are 3.50%. These rates are effective from April 6, 2022.

State Bank of India

For savings accounts with balances up to 10 crore, the interest rate is 2.70%. Meanwhile, it is 3% for balances above 10 crore. These rates are effective from October 15, 2022.

ICICI Bank

Interest rate is 3% for end-of-day balances lesser than 50 lakh and it is 3.50% for end-of-day balances over 50 lakh.

Punjab National Bank

Account balances below Rs.10 Lakh get a 2.70% interest rate while balances of 10 lakh to less than 100 crore get 2.75% and account balances of 100 crore & above get 3% interest rates, all of which are effective from January 1, 2023.

Union Bank of India

2.75% is the interest rate on balances up to 50 Lakh, 2.90% on balances between 50 lakh and 100 crore, 3.10% on balances between 100 crore and 500 crore, 3.40% on balances between 500 crore and 1000 crore, and 4.20% on balances above 2000 crores, all effective from June 21, 2024.

IDFC FIRST Bank

For balances below 5 lakh, the interest rate is 3%, for balances between 5 lakh to less than 100 crore, the interest rate is 7.25%, for balances between 100 crore to 200 crore, the interest rate is 4.50%, and for balances over 200 crore, the interest rate is 3.50%.

Savings account interest rates are usually fixed and credited quarterly, based on the daily balance or the sum of all deposits less withdrawals made throughout the day.

When it comes to factors affecting the savings account interest rates, the ICICI Bank website reads, “there are various factors affecting the Savings Account interest rate, such as the monetary policy set by the Central Bank, inflation and prevailing market conditions. Other factors, such as the financial performance and business strategy of the Bank, may also play a role in determining the interest rate.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
