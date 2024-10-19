Skilled Indians are in high demand in this country: Its not Canada or the UK, it is Germany!

Germany's chancellor Olaf Scholz's cabinet has approved 30 new initiatives to attract Indian workers to fill critical labour shortages in sectors like healthcare, IT, and engineering, according to a Business Standard report, which added that Scholz, Labour Minister Hubertus Heil, and other government representatives will come to India next week to promote Germany as an attractive destination. Germany is currently dealing with an ageing population and a lack of qualified workers, while India being the world's most populous country has a large number of young people entering the workforce.(Representational Image/Unsplash)

This comes at the same time when countries like Canada, the UK, and New Zealand are closing their doors to immigrants in general.

Also Read: Indian jeweller becomes a billionaire after his 192-year-old firm’s IPO: Report

Why is Germany trying to attract Indian workers?

Germany is currently dealing with an ageing population and a lack of qualified workers, while India being the world's most populous country has a large number of young people entering the workforce.

Since India’s domestic labour market is unable to absorb the growing workforce and Germany is suffering from not having enough new workers, migration becomes an attractive option for both countries, the report read.

What are the type of roles an Indian professional can expect to work at in Germany?

The three main sectors for which Germany is looking to attract Indian talent include healthcare, IT, and engineering; All sectors in which Indians are known to excel in.

Also Read: 'I did not run away,’ says Byju Raveendran on his move to Dubai: Report

What are the advantages of working in Germany?

Germany's median gross monthly wage for full-time Indian employees is about €5,400 (which is approximately ₹4,92,037). This is 41% higher than the median wage for full-time employees overall.

Germany is also known for its relatively low living costs, according to the report which added that University housing usually costs €200 to €350 per month, shared private rooms cost between €300 and €650, private single rooms cost €450 to €750, while studio apartments cost between €800 and €1,400.

Utilities and food usually cost between €200 and €350, while transportation and other miscellaneous expenses fall between €50 and €100, according to the report.

Indian workers can also bring their families along due to family reunification policies.

What initiatives has Germany announced so far to support aspiring Indian talent?

Visa simplification: Germany will introduce a digital visa by the end of 2024, which will speed up the application process.

Qualification recognition: The process of recognising qualifications, especially when it comes to medical and technical roles will get streamlined.

Cultural and workplace integration: The government will be giving cultural integration training to workers for helping them adapt to life in Germany.

Upskilling opportunities: On top of all this, Germany is also focusing on providing upskilling opportunities for Indian workers who already are there and providing support for Indian entrepreneurs too.

Job fairs: The German government will be organising job fairs in India, which can give Indian workers direct access to prospective German employers.

Also Read: Google appoints a new chief technologist amid team reshuffle, find out more about Prabhakar Raghavan