 Inflation for industrial workers drops for February, March and April
Sunday, Jun 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Inflation for industrial workers drops for February, March and April

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 09, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Inflation for industrial workers drops to 3.87% in April compared to 5.09% last year.

The year-on-year inflation for industrial workers has reduced for February, March, and April this year.

For February, inflation dropped to 4.90% compared to 6.16% last year. For march, it eased to 4.20% from 5.79%, and in April, it fell to 3.87% from 5.09%, the Labour Bureau, an attached office of the Ministry of Labour & Employment said in its press release on Friday.

However, when comparing the months in sequence, inflation increased by 0.3 points from January and stood at 139.2 in February, decreased by 0.3 points and came to 138.9 in March, and increased again by 0.5 points, coming to 139.4 in April.

Food inflation increased in April to 143.4, compared to the previous two months where it was the same at 142.2. Clothing and footwear inflation increased over the three months from 142.5 in February, to 143 in March, to 143.2 in April.

Housing inflation remained the same for three months at 128.4, with fuel and light inflation falling significantly to 152.8 in April compared to 161.8 in February.

The Labour Bureau compiles Consumer Price Index (CPI) to measure inflation for industrial workers every month on the basis of retail prices collected from 317 markets spread over 88 industrially important centres in the country.

News / Business / Inflation for industrial workers drops for February, March and April
