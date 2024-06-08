Poll verdict against Agniveer scheme, inflation: AAP

Terming the NDA’s performance in Lok Sabha election as a vote against the Agniveer scheme, unemployment and inflation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday demanded that the speaker in the Lok Sabha must not be from BJP as it will help the party engineer a split in other parties. AAP Rajya Sabha MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh (HT File Photo)

AAP Rajya Sabha MP and state in-charge Sanjay Singh attacked the BJP and termed the Lok Sabha result as a mandate against the party.

“The NDA government will not be able to complete its full term,” Singh told media persons.

“The verdict of the Lok Sabha election is against the Agniveer scheme, unemployment and inflation,” added Singh.

The AAP leader demanded that the Speaker in the new Lok Sabha must not be from the BJP as this would help the party to engineer defection and split in other parties.

AAP will convene a meeting of its office-bearers in Noida on June 13 and will also hold a party workers’ conference in Lucknow on June 20.

Later, Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and congratulated him on the party’s performance in the Lok Sabha poll.

The SP has won 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh in this Lok Sabha poll and has emerged as the third largest party in the country.

AAP did not contest on any seat in this election in Uttar Pradesh and had extended support to the INDIA bloc.