 Mahindra & Mahindra share price hits new 52-week high as April sales surge - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mahindra & Mahindra share price hits new 52-week high as April sales surge

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 12:33 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra share price: Mahindra & Mahindra shares have rallied 27 per cent in the last three months.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price: Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited rose over 2 per cent to 2,204 today (May 2). With this the stock is at a new 52-week high for the company after it announced that its overall sales jumped 13 per cent at 70,471 vehicles in April.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)

Read more: Godrej Industries, Godrej Consumer, Godrej Agrovet jump 1-5% on business split

The company's shares have rallied 27 per cent in the last three months.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Mahindra & Mahindra performance

Mahindra & Mahindra said that in the Utility Vehicles segment, the company sold 41,008 vehicles in the domestic markets which is a growth of 18 per cent.

Read more: Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fall 4% to fresh 52-week low

In the farm equipment business, the company recorded domestic sales at 35,805 units against 35,398 units during April 2023. Total tractor sales during the month were at 37,039 units against 36,405 units for the same period last year, the company said.

Read more: Sacked Google employees counter Sundar Pichai: 'He can say he doesn't want…'

Meanwhile, exports for the month stood at 1,234 units- higher than 1,007 reported in the same month last year.

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director and CEO- Auto and Farm Equipment Sector, M&M, said, “We are number five in that sub-segment that is the size of 6 lakh and we hope to get number two or number one position in that.”

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Mahindra & Mahindra share price hits new 52-week high as April sales surge
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On