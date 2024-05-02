 Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fall 4% to fresh 52-week low - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fall 4% to fresh 52-week low

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 11:12 AM IST

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: RBI restricted the bank from onboarding new customers through online and mobile banking channels.

Kotak Mahindra Bank share price: Shares of Kotak Mahindra Bankfell 4% to hit a fresh 52-week-low of 1,561 today (May 2). This comes after the private lender announced the departure of Joint Managing Director KVS Manian. The shares of Kotak Mahindra Bank ended last week 10% weaker after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) restricted the bank from onboarding new customers through online and mobile banking channels and issuance of fresh credit cards.

A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)
A man walks past the Kotak Mahindra Bank branch in New Delhi, India.(Reuters)

Read more: ICICI Bank denies CEO and MD Sandeep Bakhshi willing to quit: 'Baseless'

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage Nuvama downgraded Kotak Mahindra Bank stock to reduce from buy as it noted, “Losing a long standing KMP is a negative amid many KMP exits in the last one year and on the back of RBI’s recent ban on Kotak. With a relatively new CEO, many senior exits bunched up over six months, higher-than-industry attrition rate and RBI’s digital ban highlighting that digital prowess that the bank flagged off as a key strength is lacking as viewed by the regulator, we downgrade to ‘REDUCE’ from ‘BUY’.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Read more: Apple got this much from Google for allowing Search to be iPhone default engine

Jefferies maintained a hold call on the stock with a target price of 1,970 as it said that senior-level exits can affect growth and valuations while Macquarie maintained a neutral rating with a target price of 1860.

Read more: When Satya Nadella and Bill Gates were 'very worried' about Google's AI progress: Email from 2019 shows

KVS Manian was elevated to joint MD of Kotak Mahindra Bank in February this year. In his resignation letter to the board members, he said, "I hereby tender my resignation from the services of Kotak Mahindra Bank for pursuing other opportunities in Financial Services, that I am exploring. Consequently, I would also step down from the Board of the Bank."

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Kotak Mahindra Bank shares fall 4% to fresh 52-week low
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On