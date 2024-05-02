 Apple got this much from Google for allowing Search to be iPhone default engine - Hindustan Times
Apple got this much from Google for allowing Search to be iPhone default engine

ByHT News Desk
May 02, 2024 11:00 AM IST

The amount Google paid in 2021 was around $15 billion, numbers disclosed through documents that are part of US Department of Justice’ antitrust lawsuit showed.

Google's parent company Alphabet paid $20 billion to Apple in 2022 to maintain its status as the default search engine on Apple’s web browser Safari, it was reported. The amount Google paid in 2021 was around $15 billion, Bloomberg reported citing numbers disclosed through documents which are a part of the US Department of Justice’s antitrust lawsuit against Google.

The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)
The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany.(AP)

How much Google has paid Apple over the years?

As Google faces the antritrust case which looks at its deal with Apple and how it helped the company monopolise online search business, it was reported that the amount paid by Google to Apple increased in the last couple of years.

It was $15 billion in 2021 and the recent increase shows Google's ambition to maintain a default position with its search engine.

Does Apple give users choice to change search engine?

No, Apple does give users a choice to change the search engine on all of its devices although options like Bing, DuckDuckGo are available to users. By default, Google Search is set as the primary search engine in Safari on iPhones, iPads and Macs.

Have other companies attempted to strike deal with Apple?

Yes, companies like Microsoft have attempted to negotiate similar agreements with Apple which have reportedly been unsuccessful. It was earlier reported that Microsoft wanted to sell Bing to Apple. Meanwhile, Apple could be in talks with Google to integrate Gemini AI in its devices.

News / Business / Apple got this much from Google for allowing Search to be iPhone default engine
