Market valuation of 6 most valued firms in India rises by 1.30 lakh crore; top gainers are…

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 most valued firms in India increased by ₹1,30,734.57 crore last week, reported news agency PTI. State Bank of India and ICICI Bank emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an overall positive trend in equities. Last week, the BSE benchmark advanced 641.83 points or 0.87 per cent. As per the report, the valuation of the State Bank of India rallied ₹ 45,158.54 crore to ₹ 7,15,218.40 crore. (File photo)

The six of the top 10 Indian firms who gained, last week, in terms of market capitalization (mcap) are State Bank of India(SBI), ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys.

As per the report, the valuation of the State Bank of India rallied ₹45,158.54 crore to ₹7,15,218.40 crore. ICICI Bank's market valuation climbed by ₹28,726.33 crore to ₹7,77,750.22 crore.

Among the next top gainers in market valuation, Bharti Airtel added ₹20,747.99 crore to ₹7,51,406.35 crore, and ITC rose by ₹18,914.35 crore to ₹5,49,265.32 crore. Meanwhile, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) advanced by ₹9,487.5 crore to ₹6,24,941.40 crore, and that of Infosys increased by ₹7,699.86 crore to ₹5,93,636.31 crore.

According to the report, the mcap of Reliance Industries decreased by ₹26,115.56 crore to ₹19,64,079.96 crore. The valuation of HDFC Bank dipped by ₹16,371.34 crore to ₹11,46,943.59 crore.

Among the other firms who suffered declines, market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services went lower by ₹5,282.41 crore to ₹13,79,522.50 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited diminished by ₹2,525.81 crore to ₹5,21,961.70 crore.

However, Reliance Industries has remained the most valued firm from the top-10 pack, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, LIC, Infosys, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.