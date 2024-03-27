SBI hikes annual maintenance charges for these debit cards from April 1: Complete details here

SBI annual maintenance charges: State Bank of India (SBI) revised annual maintenance charges related to some debit cards which will come into effect from April 1 as per SBI website. Existing annual maintenance charges for Classic, Silver, Global, and Contactless debit cards will be revised from April 1 as per the information available on the SBI website. Meanwhile, charges for Yuva, Gold, and Combo Debit cards will also be raised. Annual maintenance fee for the Platinum Debit Card will be increased as well from April 1. SBI annual maintenance charges: Charges for Yuva, Gold, and Combo Debit cards will be raised. Check all details below(Reuters)

What else changes for SBI customers?

SBI also said that in addition to these changes in annual maintenance charges, it will also change the fees related to the issuance and replacement of debit cards.

What are the revised SBI debit card charges?

For debit cards including Classic, Silver, Global, Contactless Debit Cards the annual maintenance has been increased to Rs. 200 + GST from existing Rs.125 +GST. Debit cards like Yuva, Gold, Combo Debit Card, My Card (Image Card) will also see a hike in annual maintenance as it has been raised to Rs. 250+ GST from existing Rs.175+ GST. For SBI Platinum debit card, the annual maintenance will now be Rs. 325+ GST. The existing charge is Rs. 250 +GST. For SBI debit cards such as Pride Premium Business Debit Card, the annual maintainence charges is increased to Rs. 425+ GST. It is currently Rs.350 +GST.

Are there changes to SBI credit cards as well?

SBI said that the accrual of reward points on rent payment transactions would be suspended for certain credit cards from April 1 while accumulation of reward points on rent payment transactions for some credit cards will expire on April 15.