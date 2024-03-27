T+0 cycle: These 25 stocks will be eligible for same-day settlement cycle from tomorrow. What changes and what it means?
The new T+0 settlement cycle will reduce transactional risks and enhances market efficiency. Details below
Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum and State Bank of India are among 25 stocks which will be eligible for optional same-day settlement starting from March 28, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said. Currently, Indian stock markets operate on a T 1 settlement cycle for all stocks.
What is T1 settlement?
Under this process, purchase and sale of shares reflects in the demat accounts of investors one day after the transaction.
What is the new T 0 settlement?
The new T 0 settlement cycle will reduce transactional risks and enhances market efficiency as it will provide immediate liquidity to investors. This means that there will be increased trading opportunities and reduced settlement risks for investors.
How will T 0 settlement work?
The T 0 settlement will be optional for 25 stocks and will be applicable only for trades executed between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, markets regulator Sebi said.
As per BSE, trading in T 0 cycle will be subject to a price band of 100 basis points above or below prices under the T 1 cycle, according to BSE.
Here's a complete list of stocks eligible for T 0 settlement:
- Ambuja Cements Ltd
- Ashok Leyland Ltd
- Bajaj Auto Ltd
- Bank of Baroda
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
- Birlasoft Limited
- Cipla Ltd
- Coforge Limited
- Divis Laboratories Ltd
- Hindalco Industries Ltd
- Indian Hotels Co.Ltd
- JSW Steel Ltd
- LIC Housing Finance Ltd
- LTI Mindtree Limited
- MRF Ltd
- Nestle India Ltd
- NMDC Ltd
- Oil and natural gas corporation
- Petronet Lng Ltd.
- Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
- State Bank of India
- Tata Communications Ltd
- Trent Ltd
- Union Bank of India
- Vedanta Limited
