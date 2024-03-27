 T+0 cycle: These 25 stocks will be eligible for same-day settlement cycle from tomorrow. What changes and what it means? - Hindustan Times
T+0 cycle: These 25 stocks will be eligible for same-day settlement cycle from tomorrow. What changes and what it means?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 03:04 PM IST

The new T+0 settlement cycle will reduce transactional risks and enhances market efficiency. Details below

Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum and State Bank of India are among 25 stocks which will be eligible for optional same-day settlement starting from March 28, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said. Currently, Indian stock markets operate on a T 1 settlement cycle for all stocks.

Stock market news: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)
Stock market news: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

What is T1 settlement?

Under this process, purchase and sale of shares reflects in the demat accounts of investors one day after the transaction.

What is the new T 0 settlement?

The new T 0 settlement cycle will reduce transactional risks and enhances market efficiency as it will provide immediate liquidity to investors. This means that there will be increased trading opportunities and reduced settlement risks for investors.

How will T 0 settlement work?

The T 0 settlement will be optional for 25 stocks and will be applicable only for trades executed between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, markets regulator Sebi said.

As per BSE, trading in T 0 cycle will be subject to a price band of 100 basis points above or below prices under the T 1 cycle, according to BSE.

Here's a complete list of stocks eligible for T 0 settlement:

  1. Ambuja Cements Ltd
  2. Ashok Leyland Ltd
  3. Bajaj Auto Ltd
  4. Bank of Baroda
  5. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
  6. Birlasoft Limited
  7. Cipla Ltd
  8. Coforge Limited
  9. Divis Laboratories Ltd
  10. Hindalco Industries Ltd
  11. Indian Hotels Co.Ltd
  12. JSW Steel Ltd
  13. LIC Housing Finance Ltd
  14. LTI Mindtree Limited
  15. MRF Ltd
  16. Nestle India Ltd
  17. NMDC Ltd
  18. Oil and natural gas corporation
  19. Petronet Lng Ltd.
  20. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
  21. State Bank of India
  22. Tata Communications Ltd
  23. Trent Ltd
  24. Union Bank of India
  25. Vedanta Limited

© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On