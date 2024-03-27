T+0 cycle: These 25 stocks will be eligible for same-day settlement cycle from tomorrow. What changes and what it means?

Bajaj Auto, Bharat Petroleum and State Bank of India are among 25 stocks which will be eligible for optional same-day settlement starting from March 28, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) said. Currently, Indian stock markets operate on a T 1 settlement cycle for all stocks. Stock market news: A man walks past the bull statue at BSE building in Mumbai.(PTI)

What is T1 settlement?

Under this process, purchase and sale of shares reflects in the demat accounts of investors one day after the transaction.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

What is the new T 0 settlement?

The new T 0 settlement cycle will reduce transactional risks and enhances market efficiency as it will provide immediate liquidity to investors. This means that there will be increased trading opportunities and reduced settlement risks for investors.

How will T 0 settlement work?

The T 0 settlement will be optional for 25 stocks and will be applicable only for trades executed between 9:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m, markets regulator Sebi said.

As per BSE, trading in T 0 cycle will be subject to a price band of 100 basis points above or below prices under the T 1 cycle, according to BSE.

Here's a complete list of stocks eligible for T 0 settlement: