Wockhardt share price hits upper circuit of 5% as it raises 480 crore via QIP: What's happening

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 12:15 PM IST

Wockhardt share price: Wockhardt stock was in the upper circuit of 5% at ₹555.80 on BSE and a total of 3935 shares of the firm changed hands.

Wockhardt share price: Shares of Wockhardt Ltd hit upper circuit of 5% today (March 27) after the firm said it raised 480 crore via Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) of shares. Wockhardt said that the capital raising committee approved the issue and allotment of 92,85,163 Equity Shares to eligible QIBs at an issue price of 517 per share- a 5% discount to the QIP floor price of 544.02 per share. The QIP of shares was open from March 20 to March 26.

Wockhardt share price: Wockhardt stock was in the upper circuit of 5% at ₹555.80 on BSE.
Wockhardt share price: Wockhardt stock was in the upper circuit of 5% at 555.80 on BSE.

Wockhardt share performance today

Wockhardt stock was in the upper circuit of 5% at 555.80 on BSE and a total of 3935 shares of the firm changed hands which amount to a turnover of 21.80 lakh on BSE. The company's market capitalisation rose to 8,009 crore on BSE. Relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 47.9 while the Wockhardt stock is trading higher than 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 50 day, 100 day and 200 day moving averages.

Wockhardt share past performance

Wockhardt share hit a 52-week high of 630 on March 1 this year and a 52-week low of 145.35 on March 29 in 2023. The stock has gained 18.27 per cent since the beginning of this year. Overall, in one year it has risen 267.84%.

What changes after the QIP?

Owing to the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the firm will rise to 76.7 crore, comprising 15.34 crore equity shares of face value of 5 each from 72.05 crore consisting of 14.41 crore shares of face value of 5 each.

