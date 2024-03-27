Stock market today| Zomato shares hit fresh all-time high second day in a row: More upside expected?

Shares of online food aggregator Zomato witnessed strong upward move for the fifth straight session today (March 27). The stock rose 3.48 per cent to reach a fresh record high of ₹188.950- gaining around 250 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. Zomato share price: The logo of Indian food delivery company Zomato is seen on its app on a mobile phone displayed in front of its company website in this illustration.(Reuters)

Brokerage firms on Zomato share price

This comes as brokerage firm Bernstein gave an 'outperform' rating on Zomato with a target price of ₹200 on the stock while Kotak Institutional Equities put the stock at ₹190 with a 'buy' rating and JM Financial has a 'buy' rating on Zomato and put a target price of ₹200.

Zomato stock performance so far

Zomato share price has been on an uptrend for the last one year when it had bottomed out at around ₹50 apiece around a year ago. Today, Zomato share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹189 per share level on NSE- 250 per cent rise in the last one year. With this, Zomato share price touched a new high for the second straight session as shares of the company climbed to a new high on Tuesday as well.

China's Antfin sold a 2.1 per cent stake in Zomato via bulk deals earlier this month in which it offloaded a total of 17.64 crore shares in the company in the price range of ₹160.11-160.40. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley bought 5.68 crore shares of Zomato at ₹160.10.