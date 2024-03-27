 Stock market today: CDSL share price falls over 6%. Here's why - Hindustan Times
Stock market today: CDSL share price falls over 6%. Here's why

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 10:40 AM IST

CDSL share price opened at ₹1,718.55 apiece on NSE today. Here's why it is falling

Share price of Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL) fell over 6% today (March 27) after it was reported that Standard Chartered Bank intends to exit its investment by selling its entire ownership through a block deal. Reports claimed that the bank will sell 7.5 million shares- 7.18% of its holdings in CDSL.

Stock market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

CDSL share price today

Following this, CDSL share price opened at 1,718.55 apiece on NSE today. The deal is projected to be worth up to $151 million in total and the shares are being sold by Standard Chartered at a floor price of 1,672 apiece. This is at a 6.5% discount from CDSL's March 26 closing price of 1,788.90 on the NSE.

Standard Chartered Bank likely to sell entire 7.18% stake in CDSL

As per reports, around 1 crore shares, or 9.6% stake in CDSL worth 1,712.9 crore, changed hands and the entire Standard Chartered selling process is being handled by JP Morgan India Private Limited.

CDSL financials: What you need to know

As per a JM Financial research report, CDSL benefits from India's great economic potential and stable political and macroeconomic climate. "However, we believe the stock remains fairly valued at current valuations of 44x/40x FY25/26E P/E," the research report stated.

CDSL received certificate of commencement of business from SEBI in February 1999 and in the December quarter, CDSL's sales rose 44% to 169.5 crore while its standalone net profit rose 37% to 86 crore on an annual basis.

