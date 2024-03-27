 Vijay Kedia-backed Tac Security, India's 1st cybersecurity IPO, opens: Should you subscribe? Check key details here - Hindustan Times
Vijay Kedia-backed Tac Security, India's 1st cybersecurity IPO, opens: Should you subscribe? Check key details here

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Tac Security IPO: The issue will close on April 2 and the lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Check complete details here

Tac Security IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) for TAC Infosec opens for subscription today (March 27). The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of 100 to 106 per equity share of face value of 10 each. The issue will close on April 2 and the lot size consists of 1,200 shares. Bids can be made for a minimum of 1,200 equity shares and in multiple of 1,200 equity shares thereafter. 

Tac Security IPO: The issue is worth about <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>29.99 crores nd it consists of a fresh issue of 2,829,600 equity shares with a face value of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10.
Tac Security company details: The firm offers security software solutions and products in India and abroad. Its customers include HDFC, Bandhan Bank, BSE, National Payments Corporation of India, DSP Investment Managers Private Limited, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and NSDL e-Governance. 

Tac Security IPO company financials: The company's profit after tax (PAT) soared by 735.05% and its revenue jumped by 93.7% between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023.

There is no offer-for-sale component in the IPO.

Tac Security IPO objectives: The net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company for purchasing TAC Security Inc. (Delaware, USA) and establishing it as a wholly owned subsidiary and general company goals, it said. 

Tac Security IPO registrar: The book running lead manager is Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and the registrar is Skyline Financial Services Private Ltd.

Tac Security IPO promoters: The company's promoters are Trishneet Arora and Charanjit Singh. Vijay Kishanlal Kedia holds a 15% stake in the business while Ankit Vijay Kedia, Charanjit Singh and Subinder Jeet Singh Khurana hold 5%, 4% and 2% stakes in the firm, respectively.

Tac Security IPO allotment: The basis of allotment of shares will be held on April 3 and the company will initiate refunds on April 4. Shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day as well. 

TAC Infosec IPO listing: The TAC Infosec share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME on April 5.

