Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO opens today: 10 things to know about the issue before subscribing

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO: The initial public offering of Aspire & Innovative Advertising Limited opened for bidding today (March 26). The IPO will close on March 28 and is valued at ₹21.97 crore. The issue consists of a fresh issue of 4,068,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each and is a fresh offering with no offer-for-sale component. Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO: The issue consists of a fresh issue of 4,068,000 equity shares.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO objectives: The net proceeds from the issue will be utilised for capex and working capital purposes, repayment of debt, and general corporate purposes, it said.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO price band: The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹51–54 per equity share with a face value of ₹10 each.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO lot size: For retail investors, the minimum lot size has been fixed at one lot which comprises 2000 shares.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO listing: The SME IPO is likely to be listed on the NSE SME platform on April 3.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO company details: The SME operates in the consumer durables trading sector and offers a diverse range of products like kitchen appliances, home appliances, mobile phones, and solar products.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO subscription status: The IPO has been subscribed 0.86 times as of 01:00pm on March 26 with the retail category subscribed it 1.24 times, qualified institutional buyers (QIB) category subscribed 0.72 times and non-institutional investors (NII) category subscribed 0.14 times.

Aspire & Innovative Advertising IPO GMP: The GMP today is ₹10 per share which means that at the upper end of the IPO price band set at ₹54, the estimated listing price of Aspire & Innovative Advertising shares is ₹64.