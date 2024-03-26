 Tata Investment hits 5% lower circuit; over ₹20,000 crore market capitalisation wiped in 10 days. What should you do? - Hindustan Times
Tata Investment hits 5% lower circuit; over 20,000 crore market capitalisation wiped in 10 days. What should you do?

ByHT News Desk
Mar 26, 2024 12:02 PM IST

Tata Investment share price: Tata Investment stock hit a 5% lower circuit for the tenth time in the last 11 trading sessions today (March 26).

Tata Investment share price: Tata Investment Corporation marked a major downturn in its performance as it witnessed a 5% decrease following a staggering 43% decline over the past two weeks. Tata Investment stock hit a 5% lower circuit for the tenth time in the last 11 trading sessions today (March 26).

Tata Investment stock performance: The stock reached an all-time peak of 9,756 on March 7 before undergoing a 43% correction. Today it was trading at 5,663 after a sharp decline over 10 days.

The fall resulted in a staggering loss of nearly 20,000 crore in market capitalization which stood at 49,365 crore on March 7 and has fallen to 30,155 crore within two weeks.

What about Tata Sons IPO?

Earlier the stock stock consistently hit upper circuits of 5% as Spark Capital deliberated on the potential listing of Tata Sons by September 2025. Although it seems unlikely that Tata Sons could bring out the initial public offering. Moreover, Tata Sons divested 0.64% of its stake in the Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS), fetching approximately 9,000 crore.

