Shark Tank India 3| Anupam Mittal loses his cool after this pitch: ‘Dramebaazi ka bahut shauq hai’

On the latest episode of Shark Tank India 3, Siddharth Madhav and Ha Tade pitched an innovative petrol detector and metre. After sharing details about their product, their ask was ₹50 Lakhs for 5% equity as they said that they are a pre-revenue company and are set to sell their product to the market. Shark Tank India 3: Entrepreneur Anupam Mittal appears as a ‘shark’ on Shark Tank India.

Following this, ‘shark’ Anupam Mittal asked about the backgrounds of the entrepreneurs. Siddharth Madhav said that he is 18 and from Dehradun while Ha Tade shared that he is 24 and from Itanagar. The latter revealed that he left his home 2 years back and founded a company. To this Anupam Mittal asked why Ha Tade had left. He responded, "I was studying in a reputed college and we were sure that I would get the placement but I didn't want to do a job, I tried making my parents understand but they refused. I had to leave my home."

Peyush Bansal then asked, "Did you complete your college?" and Ha Tade refused and said that if he would have continued college, he would end up working in a company and not make one. Reflecting on his background, Ha Tade then said, “My parents are just farmers, the last time I remember.”

This shocked the sharks as they found out that Ha Tade has not been in touch with his parents for the past 2 years. To this Peyush Bansal asked, “Do they know that you are in Dehradun?”

Ha Tade said he has no idea and then the sharks said that he can give his parents a message through the show. Following the message, the sharks were disappointed with the entrepreneur.

Anupam Mittal then lost his cool and told Ha Tade, “Mujhe lagta hai aapko dramebaazi ka bohot shauq hai. Zindagi chalti hai seekh se, speak the truth.” After this, the sharks backed out of the deal as they reminded Ha Tade to talk to his parents.