Yash Optics and Lens IPO opens today: Check price band, issue dates and other key details here

Yash Optics and Lens IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Yash Optics and Lens IPO opens for subscription today (March 27). The price band of the issue has been set in the range of ₹75 to ₹81 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each. The IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares and bids can be made for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares and in multiples of 1,600 equity shares thereafter. The IPO reserves not more than 50% of the issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), not less than 35% for the retail investors, 15% for the non-institutional investors, and 3,31,200 equity shares for the market makers. Yash Optics and Lens IPO details: The IPO is worth about ₹ 53.15 crore and consists of a fresh issue of 65,61,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10.

Yash Optics and Lens IPO promoters: Tarun Manharlal Doshi, Dharmendra M. Doshi, and Chirag Manharlal Doshi are the company's promoters.

Yash Optics and Lens IPO company details: The company offers a variety of vision correction solutions and the main lines of business include the production, sales, trading, and provision of a wide variety of spectacle and optical lenses.

Yash Optics and Lens IPO objective: Net proceeds from the issue will be used by the company to fun capital expenditure, purchase of Plant and Machinery, repay/ prepay certain borrowings availed by the company, fund working capital requirements of the company and for general corporate purposes, it said.

Yash Optics and Lens IPO registrar: The registrar for the Yash Optics and Lens IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd and the book running lead manager is Shreni Shares Limited.

Yash Optics and Lens IPO allotment: The basis of allotment of shares is to be held on April 4 and the company will initiate refunds on April 5. Shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day as well.

Yash Optics and Lens IPO listing: Yash Optics and Lens share price is likely to be listed on NSE SME April 8.