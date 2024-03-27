 Paytm FASTag: Here's how you can recharge FASTag on Paytm now in just 5 steps - Hindustan Times
Paytm FASTag: Here's how you can recharge FASTag on Paytm now in just 5 steps

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 08:28 AM IST

Paytm FASTag: Paytm users will also have the option to purchase new FASTags from HDFC Bank on the app, the company said.

Paytm FASTag: Paytm announced that it is enabling FASTag recharges directly through its app after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed severe restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) over regulatory concerns. This means that users can now recharge their FASTags using Paytm and avoid long queues and delays at toll plazas. Paytm users will also have the option to purchase new FASTags from HDFC Bank on the app, the company said. 

Paytm FASTag: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.
Paytm FASTag: Car seen at Gurugram-Faridabad road toll plaza near Bandhwari village, in Gurugram, India.

Paytm also said that all services related to the app, including UPI transactions, QR code, Soundbox, and Card Machine payments, are operating without any interruptions. 

It said, “Paytm is committed to ensuring that its wide range of digital payment solutions continue to function efficiently, providing reliability and convenience to millions of users and merchant partners across India."

What are FASTags?

FASTags are compulsory for all four-wheeler vehicles. They use radio-frequency identification technology (RFID) for a reusable tag which is fixed to the vehicle’s windscreen and helps in instant automatic deduction of toll charges without hassle. 

How to recharge FASTag on Paytm

  1. Tap on the ‘FASTag Recharge’ option under ‘Bill Payments’ section
  2. After this select your FASTag issuing bank
  3. Then enter your FASTag linked vehicle number and tap on ‘Proceed’
  4. Confirm details and enter the recharge amount
  5. Click on ‘Proceed to Pay’ to complete

Once the recharge process is complete, the amount is instantly updated to your FASTag. 

How to buy HDFC FASTag: 

Paytm users who wish to buy HDFC FASTag need to follow these three steps:

  1. On Paytm app, search for ‘Buy HDFC FASTag’ and tap on it
  2. Enter details
  3. Make the payment and after this the HDFC FASTag will be delivered to your home address

