 SRM Contractors IPO opens on March 26: GMP, review and key details here
SRM Contractors IPO opens on March 26: GMP, review and key details here

ByMallika Soni
Mar 25, 2024 12:32 PM IST

SRM Contractors IPO opens on March 26 and will close on March 28. Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE likely on April 3.

SRM Contractors IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of SRM Contractors Limited opens on March 26. The bidding for the public issue will be open for three days and end on March 28. The price band of the IPO has been fixed at 200 to 210 per equity share and the shares of SRM Contractors Limited are available in the grey market today at a premium of 68 as per investorgain.com.

SRM Contractors IPO: The issue opens on March 26 and will close on March 28. Shares will be listed on BSE and NSE likely on April 3. Check details below
Here's all you need to know about SRM Contractors IPO:

SRM Contractors IPO GMP today: Shares of the construction company are available at a premium of 68 in the grey market today which means that with the price band of 210, the IPO's estimated listing price is 278.

SRM Contractors IPO key dates: The issue opens on March 26 and will close on March 28.

SRM Contractors IPO details: The price band of the book build issue has been fixed in the range of 200 to 210 apiece. Through the IPO, the company aims to raise 130.20 crore with the issuance of fresh 62 lakh company shares and investors can buy one lot of the book build issue which will comprise 70 shares of the company.

SRM Contractors IPO allotment: The allotment of shares of the company is likely to be finalised on March 30 or April 1.

SRM Contractors IPO registrar: Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the public offer.

SRM Contractors IPO listing: The issue will be listed on BSE and NSE likely on April 3.

SRM Contractors IPO company details: In FY23, the company's revenue grew by around 13.25 per cent YoY. During this time, the PAT (Profit After Tax) of the company grew 6.70 per cent .

SRM Contractors IPO opens on March 26: GMP, review and key details here
