Xiaomi's SU7 electric car is coming soon at this price: ‘Faster than a Tesla’

Chinese electronics maker Xiaomi is preparing for orders this week. But how much will the company's car- which aims to be "best looking, easiest to drive and smartest car"- cost? Xiaomi's CEO said that the firm's first electric vehicle will be priced below 500,000 yuan (approximately $70,000) marking the first time that the company has confirmed the upper end of the price range for its car- SU7. Although, the company will announce its official price range on Thursday evening and start taking orders for the car after that. Visitors film around Xiaomi's first electric vehicle, the SU7, displayed at an event in Beijing, China.(Reuters)

What we know about Xiaomi's SU7 so far?

The car was unveiled by Xiaomi in December as the company said that aims to become one of the world's top five automakers. Touted as having technology capable of delivering acceleration better than Tesla cars and Porsche's EVs, the company began displaying the car in Xiaomi stores in China. Since then, prospective customers and car bloggers have lined up to get a close view of the "ocean blue" version. The company has also uploaded its "Xiaomi Car" app to Chinese app stores.

How is the car different from Tesla's Model S?

The car will come in two versions. The first will have a driving range of up to 668km (415 miles) on a single charge while the second will have a range of up to 800km. Tesla's Model S has a range of up to 650km.

What are Xiaomi's plan for electric vehicles?

Xiaomi pledged to invest $10 billion over a decade and is one of the few new players in China's EV market as it gained approval from authorities. The company's cars are being produced by a unit of state-owned automaker BAIC Group in a Beijing factory which has an annual capacity of 200,000 vehicles.