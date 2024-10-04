Moving on from China, Apple loves 'Made in India' iPhones. There's proof

Apple said it will open four more stores in India, located in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai. The company also said it will also roll out its first-ever "made in India" iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max series devices this month. Apple is expanding its presence in India with four new retail stores and the local production of the iPhone 16 Pro series, enhancing opportunities for customers and showcasing its commitment to the market.(Reuters)

"We're thrilled to build our teams as we plan to open more stores in India because we're inspired by the creativity and passion of our customers across this country. We can't wait for them to have even more opportunities to discover and shop for our amazing products and services, and connect with our extraordinary, knowledgeable team members," Apple's senior Vice President of Retail, Deirdre O'Brien, said.

In April 2023, Apple opened its two stores in India- in Delhi and in Mumbai.

"Future Apple Retail stores are planned in Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi-NCR and Mumbai," the company said. The stores are likely to be opened next year and the company said that it will now manufacture iPhone 16 series smartphones in India.

It said, “Apple is now manufacturing the entire iPhone 16 lineup, including iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, in India”, adding, "Manufactured in India iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will soon be available for our local customers and for export to select countries across the world."

Apple began manufacturing the iPhone in India in 2017.